/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Meet top 5 ODI batters in latest ODI rankings

The latest ICC ODI rankings, updated on Wednesday (Dec 12), saw major changes, with three Indians featuring in the top five. Let’s take a closer look.
Rohit Sharma leads the ICC ODI batting rankings with 781 points. Known for his powerful hitting, he remains a key player for India, delivering big scores and consistent performances.
Virat Kohli sits second in the latest ODI batting rankings with 773 points. Famous for his classy batting and consistency, Kohli remains a crucial figure in India’s batting lineup, always chasing big scores for his team.
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell is third in the ODI rankings with 766 points. He has impressed with steady batting and smart shot-making, helping his team in tight games and building big partnerships.
Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran holds fourth place with 764 points. The young batsman has made a mark with solid innings and fearless stroke play, giving his team strong starts and valuable runs in crucial matches.
Shubman Gill ranks fifth with 723 points in ODI batting. Known for his elegant batting and patience at the crease, he has played match-winning knocks and continues to grow as a top batsman for India.