From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Meet top 5 ODI batters in latest ODI rankings

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 10, 2025, 17:18 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 17:18 IST

The latest ICC ODI rankings, updated on Wednesday (Dec 12), saw major changes, with three Indians featuring in the top five. Let’s take a closer look.

Rohit Sharma
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma leads the ICC ODI batting rankings with 781 points. Known for his powerful hitting, he remains a key player for India, delivering big scores and consistent performances.

Virat Kohli
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli sits second in the latest ODI batting rankings with 773 points. Famous for his classy batting and consistency, Kohli remains a crucial figure in India’s batting lineup, always chasing big scores for his team.

Daryl Mitchell
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell is third in the ODI rankings with 766 points. He has impressed with steady batting and smart shot-making, helping his team in tight games and building big partnerships.

Ibrahim Zadran
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran holds fourth place with 764 points. The young batsman has made a mark with solid innings and fearless stroke play, giving his team strong starts and valuable runs in crucial matches.

Shubman Gill
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill ranks fifth with 723 points in ODI batting. Known for his elegant batting and patience at the crease, he has played match-winning knocks and continues to grow as a top batsman for India.

