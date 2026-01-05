/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Meet 5 Indian batters who fell on 99 in ODIs

Five Indian batters endured the heartbreak of getting dismissed on 99 in ODI cricket, narrowly missing centuries across different matches, venues and high-pressure situations that went on to shape memorable moments in India’s limited-overs history.
VVS Laxman fell heartbreakingly short of a century, dismissed for 99 in the 2nd ODI against West Indies at Nagpur on November 9, 2002. He was stumped by Ridley Jacobs off Chris Gayle during a rain-affected match, India lost via D/L method.
Rahul Dravid was dismissed for 99 in the 1st ODI against Pakistan at Karachi on March 13, 2004. The Indian batter was bowled by Shoaib Akhtar after anchoring the innings, as India went on to secure a tense five-run victory.
Sachin Tendulkar endured a rare run of misfortune in 2007, getting dismissed for 99 three times in ODIs, against South Africa in Belfast, England in Bristol, and Pakistan in Mohali, each time falling just one run short of a century.
Virat Kohli missed out on a maiden ODI century when he was dismissed for 99 against the West Indies at Visakhapatnam on November 24, 2013. Kohli was caught by Jason Holder and bowled by Ravi Rampaul in a narrow defeat for India.
Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 99 during a successful chase against Australia at Sydney on January 23, 2016. He was caught behind by Matthew Wade off John Hastings before India went on to seal a six-wicket win.