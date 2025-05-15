Published: May 15, 2025, 16:38 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at six batters with the most runs against a single IPL opponent also featuring David Warner. Cricket | Sports | Photos
1. Virat Kohli – 1146 Runs vs Chennai Super Kings
Virat Kohli has 1146 runs against Chennai Super Kings in 35 matches, which includes 10 fifties. He has averaged 38.20 and has a best of unbeaten 90 against the South Indian opponents.
2. David Warner – 1134 Runs vs Punjab Kings
David Warner is second on the list with 1134 runs against the Punjab Kings and is unlikely to add to his tally. He has played 26 matches against PBKS with a best of 81 and has averaged a near-50.
3. Virat Kohli – 1130 Runs vs Delhi Capitals
Virat features again on the list, having amassed 1130 runs against his native home town team, Delhi Capitals. Playing in 31 matches, Virat’s best score is 99 and he has scored 11 fifties, averaging 49.13.
4. Virat Kohli – 1104 Runs vs Punjab Kings
The former RCB captain features for the third time on the list, having scored 1104 runs in 34 matches against Punjab. He has a best of 113 against Punjab and has enjoyed playing against the North Indian side.
5. David Warner – 1093 Runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Like Virat Kohli, David Warner also features again in the top six, having scored 1093 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has played in 28 matches against three-time IPL champions with a best of 126 during the period.
6. Rohit Sharma – 1083 Runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is also on the list with 1083 runs in 35 matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders. With a best unbeaten 109, Rohit has enjoyed playing against the Kolkata-based opponents.
