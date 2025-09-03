/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 unique Indian batters with 2000+ international runs in a calendar year

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here is a look at five unique Indian batters with 2000+ international runs in a calendar year. The list also features legendary batters like Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.
India’s Virat Kohli crossed the 2000-run mark in international cricket in a calendar year on seven occasions. Virat’s best tally came in 2017 when he scored 2818 runs in 46 matches with 11 hundreds in the calendar year.
Rahul Dravid features three times when it comes to 2000+ international runs in a calendar year. Dravid’s best tally came in 1999 when he scored 2626 runs in 53 matches, also scoring 10 hundreds in the year.
Sourav Ganguly also features on the prestigious list, having scored 2000+ runs on four occasions in his career. Ganguly’s best return came in 1999 when he smashed 2580 runs in 51 matches for India with a best of an 18-run knock.
Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar also features on the list, having crossed the 2000+ runs mark on five occasions in his career. However, his best tally was in 1998 when he scored 2541 runs in 29 matches while playing for India, which also consisted of 12 hundreds, the most by any player in a calendar year.
Rohit Sharma crossed the 2000+ run mark only once in his career when he amassed 2442 runs in 47 matches for India. His heroics saw India reach the semifinal of the 2019 ODI World Cup, where India lost to New Zealand.