/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with the most runs in India vs Pakistan T20Is

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here is a look at five Indian batters with the most runs in India vs Pakistan T20Is. The list also includes star names like Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant.
Virat Kohli, with 492 runs in 11 innings, has scored the most runs in the India vs Pakistan encounters in the T20I format. Renowned for his aggressive style, Virat has played a number of match-winning innings, including a best of unbeaten 82 in a group game of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scored 155 runs in 8 innings against Pakistan and enjoyed a stellar career. He was instrumental in several matches against Pakistan, including a vital win in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.
India’s current head coach Gautam Gambhir played a match-winning knock in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan as he enjoyed a purple patch against the arch-enemies. In total, Gambhir scored 139 runs in five innings.
India’s 2024 T20 World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma is fourth on the list with 127 runs in 11 matches. Rohit has not necessarily played a big innings against Pakistan, but remains a big name on the list.
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant completes the list with 95 runs in three innings for India against Pakistan. Pant with a best of 42 runs averages 31.66 during that period.