From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs in a calendar year since 2000

Published: Oct 17, 2025, 15:24 IST | Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 15:42 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma here is a look at five Indian batters with ODI runs in a calendar year since 2000. The prestigious list also consists legendary names like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill. 

1. Shubman Gill – 1584 Runs in 29 innings (2023)
1. Shubman Gill – 1584 Runs in 29 innings (2023)

Shubman Gill had a phenomenal year in 2023, emerging as one of India’s most consistent and prolific run-scorers in One Day Internationals. The young opener amassed 1,584 runs in 29 innings, becoming the leading ODI run-getter of the year.

2. Sourav Ganguly – 1579 Runs in 32 innings (2000)
2. Sourav Ganguly – 1579 Runs in 32 innings (2000)

Sourav Ganguly enjoyed one of the finest years of his ODI career in 2000, scoring a remarkable 1,579 runs in 32 innings. Leading the Indian team with both bat and as captain, Ganguly displayed his trademark aggression and elegant stroke play throughout the year.

3. Rohit Sharma – 1490 Runs in 27 innings (2019)
3. Rohit Sharma – 1490 Runs in 27 innings (2019)

Rohit Sharma had a sensational year in 2019, amassing 1,490 runs in just 27 ODI innings, making it one of the most memorable seasons by an Indian batter in the modern era. His performances were highlighted by five centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup, the most by any player in a single edition of the tournament, which showcased his exceptional consistency and dominance on the global stage.

4. Virat Kohli – 1460 Runs in 26 innings (2017)
4. Virat Kohli – 1460 Runs in 26 innings (2017)

Virat Kohli was in sublime form in 2017, scoring 1,460 runs in 26 ODI innings, reaffirming his status as one of the most consistent and dominant batters in world cricket. Leading India as captain, Kohli combined aggression with composure, producing several match-winning innings across different conditions.

5. Sachin Tendulkar – 1425 Runs in 32 innings (2007)
5. Sachin Tendulkar – 1425 Runs in 32 innings (2007)

Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed a remarkable run in 2007, accumulating 1,425 ODI runs in 32 innings, reaffirming his timeless class and consistency even in the later stages of his illustrious career. The Master Blaster was in brilliant touch throughout the year, combining his trademark stroke play with tactical awareness against both pace and spin.

