/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs since 2000

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma here is a look at five Indian batters with most ODI runs since 2000. The honourable list also features the legendary names like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.
Virat Kohli has been the most prolific Indian batter in ODIs since 2000, amassing an extraordinary 14,181 runs in 290 innings. Renowned for his remarkable consistency, sharp cricketing mind, and unmatched chase mastery, Kohli has redefined modern-day batting standards.
Rohit Sharma has been one of India’s most dominant ODI batters since 2000, scoring an impressive 11,168 runs in 265 innings. Known for his effortless timing, elegant stroke play, and ability to convert starts into massive scores, Rohit has redefined the art of opening in limited-overs cricket.
MS Dhoni stands among India’s greatest ODI batters since 2000, having scored 10,773 runs in 297 innings with remarkable consistency and composure. Renowned for his calm demeanor and sharp cricketing acumen, Dhoni mastered the art of finishing matches under pressure, earning the reputation of being one of the best finishers in the history of the game.
Sachin Tendulkar was a dominant force in ODI cricket since 2000, scoring 9,855 runs in 230 innings with his trademark brilliance and consistency. Even in the latter half of his illustrious career, the Master Blaster continued to set new benchmarks with his elegant stroke play, impeccable timing, and adaptability against all kinds of bowling attacks.
Yuvraj Singh was one of India’s most impactful ODI batters since 2000, scoring 8,701 runs in 278 innings with his trademark flair and aggression. Known for his elegant stroke play and effortless six-hitting ability, Yuvraj was a match-winner capable of turning games single-handedly.