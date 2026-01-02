/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs in a calendar year (last five)

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma here is a look at five Indian batters with most ODI runs in a calendar year. The list also features the likes of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan who have excelled with the bat in recent years.
Virat Kohli once again underlined his class in 2025 by finishing as the Indian batter with the most ODI runs in a calendar year, scoring 651 runs in 13 matches. Demonstrating trademark consistency and composure, Kohli anchored India’s innings on multiple occasions, combining his classical technique with sharp game awareness.
Rohit Sharma topped the list of Indian batters with the most ODI runs in a calendar year in 2024, scoring 157 runs in just three matches. Despite limited appearances in the format during the year, Rohit made a notable impact at the top of the order, providing India with brisk starts through his trademark timing and effortless stroke play.
Shubman Gill enjoyed a phenomenal 2023, finishing as the Indian batter with the most ODI runs in a calendar year after amassing a remarkable 1584 runs in 29 matches. Displaying outstanding consistency at the top of the order, Gill was India’s most reliable run-scorer in the format, combining elegant stroke play with an improved ability to play long innings.
Shreyas Iyer emerged as India’s leading ODI run-scorer in 2022, accumulating 724 runs in 17 matches in the calendar year. Batting predominantly in the middle order, Iyer played a crucial role in stabilising the innings and accelerating when required, showcasing his growing maturity in the 50-over format.
Shikhar Dhawan topped the list of Indian batters with the most ODI runs in a calendar year in 2021, scoring 297 runs in six matches. Leading the side in several series during the year, Dhawan provided solidity and experience at the top of the order, anchoring India’s batting with his trademark consistency.