/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most fifties in IPL

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma here is a look at five Indian batters with most fifties in IPL. The honourbale list also features the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina.
Virat Kohli holds the record for the most fifties by an Indian batter in the IPL, registering 71 half-centuries in 267 matches, a testament to his remarkable consistency and class. As the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli has delivered season after season with his impeccable timing, astute game awareness, and ability to anchor or accelerate depending on the situation.
Shikhar Dhawan stands among the most consistent performers in IPL history, recording 53 fifties in 222 matches, the second-highest for an Indian batter. Renowned for his elegant stroke play and reliability at the top of the order, Dhawan has been a pillar of stability across multiple franchises.
Rohit Sharma has etched his name among the most prolific Indian batters in IPL history with 49 fifties in 272 matches, showcasing his blend of elegance, power, and match awareness. As a long-time opener and leader for Mumbai Indians, Rohit has delivered crucial knocks across seasons, often setting the tone with his effortless stroke play and exceptional timing.
KL Rahul has established himself as one of the most consistent Indian batters in the IPL, amassing 45 fifties in 145 matches, an exceptional conversion rate that highlights his reliability and class. Known for his calm presence at the crease and impeccable shot selection, Rahul has been a run machine across franchises, often anchoring innings while maintaining an impressive strike rate.
Suresh Raina, one of the IPL’s most celebrated Indian batters, accumulated 40 fifties in 205 matches, showcasing his consistency and long-standing impact in the tournament. A cornerstone of Chennai Super Kings for over a decade, Raina was renowned for his fluent stroke play, sharp running between the wickets, and ability to score quickly in the middle overs.