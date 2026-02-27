/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup knockout stage

Marlon Samuels scored 215 runs in just 5 matches in T20 World Cup knockout stages, making him one of the most impactful batters in high-pressure games. The West Indies star is best remembered for his match-winning knocks in the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup finals. His calm temperament and ability to perform on the biggest stage played a crucial role in West Indies’ two T20 World Cup triumphs.