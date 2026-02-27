/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup knockout stage

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma here is a look at five batters with most runs in T20 World Cup knockout stage. The list also features the likes of Jos Buttler, Marlon Samuels and Tillakaratne Dilshan as the T20 World Cup knockout stage approaches.
Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs in T20 World Cup knockout matches, scoring 373 runs in just 6 matches. The Indian star has consistently delivered in high-pressure semifinals and finals, showcasing remarkable composure and chasing ability. His dominance in knockout stages underlines his reputation as one of the greatest T20 batters in world cricket.
Rohit Sharma has scored 227 runs in 8 matches in T20 World Cup knockout stages, making him one of India’s leading contributors in crucial games. The stylish opener has played key roles in semifinals and finals with his aggressive yet composed batting approach. His performances in high-pressure encounters highlight his importance to India’s T20 World Cup campaigns.
Jos Buttler has scored 226 runs in 6 matches in T20 World Cup knockout stages, making him one of England’s most impactful batters in crucial games. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter is known for his fearless stroke play and ability to accelerate under pressure. His consistent performances in semifinals and finals have played a key role in England’s success in global T20 tournaments.
Marlon Samuels scored 215 runs in just 5 matches in T20 World Cup knockout stages, making him one of the most impactful batters in high-pressure games. The West Indies star is best remembered for his match-winning knocks in the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup finals. His calm temperament and ability to perform on the biggest stage played a crucial role in West Indies’ two T20 World Cup triumphs.
Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 197 runs in 6 matches in T20 World Cup knockout stages, making him one of Sri Lanka’s key performers in crucial games. The stylish right-hander was known for his innovative stroke play, including the famous “Dilscoop.” Dilshan’s contributions in semifinals and finals played an important role in Sri Lanka’s strong T20 World Cup campaigns.