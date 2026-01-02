LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: 5 batters with most ODI runs between IND vs BAN

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 02, 2026, 20:03 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 20:03 IST

A look at the highest run-scorers in India vs Bangladesh ODIs, featuring players who scored the most runs across multiple matches and series, shaping one of cricket’s most competitive rivalries over the years.

Vurat Kohli
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Vurat Kohli

Virat Kohli tops the list of run-scorers between India and Bangladesh in ODIs. He played 17 matches from 2010 to 2025, scoring 932 runs at an average of 71.69, including 4 centuries and 17 fifties.

Rohit Sharma
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is second on the list, featuring in 18 ODIs against Bangladesh from 2008 to 2025. He scored 827 runs at 55.13, with 3 centuries and 18 fifties, anchoring India's top order consistently.

Shakib Al Hasan
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan leads Bangladesh's list, playing 22 ODIs against India from 2007 to 2023. He scored 751 runs at an average of 37.55, including 1 century and 21 fifties, being a key performer for the team.

Mushfiqur Rahim
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim played 27 ODIs versus India from 2007 to 2025, scoring 703 runs at 30.56. He hit 1 century and 3 fifties, often anchoring Bangladesh's middle order in tough encounters against India.

Tamim Iqbal
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal played 19 ODIs against India from 2007 to 2019, scoring 596 runs at 33.11. Though he didn't score a century, he made 7 fifties, giving Bangladesh strong starts at the top of the order.

