/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: 5 batters with most ODI runs between IND vs BAN

A look at the highest run-scorers in India vs Bangladesh ODIs, featuring players who scored the most runs across multiple matches and series, shaping one of cricket’s most competitive rivalries over the years.
Virat Kohli tops the list of run-scorers between India and Bangladesh in ODIs. He played 17 matches from 2010 to 2025, scoring 932 runs at an average of 71.69, including 4 centuries and 17 fifties.
Rohit Sharma is second on the list, featuring in 18 ODIs against Bangladesh from 2008 to 2025. He scored 827 runs at 55.13, with 3 centuries and 18 fifties, anchoring India’s top order consistently.
Shakib Al Hasan leads Bangladesh’s list, playing 22 ODIs against India from 2007 to 2023. He scored 751 runs at an average of 37.55, including 1 century and 21 fifties, being a key performer for the team.
Mushfiqur Rahim played 27 ODIs versus India from 2007 to 2025, scoring 703 runs at 30.56. He hit 1 century and 3 fifties, often anchoring Bangladesh’s middle order in tough encounters against India.
Tamim Iqbal played 19 ODIs against India from 2007 to 2019, scoring 596 runs at 33.11. Though he didn’t score a century, he made 7 fifties, giving Bangladesh strong starts at the top of the order.