From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 active Indian batters with most ODI runs on home soil

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 12:21 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 12:21 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma here is a list of five active Indian batters with most ODI runs on home soil. The honourable list also features the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. 

1. Virat Kohli – 6325 Runs in 121 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Virat Kohli – 6325 Runs in 121 innings

Virat Kohli has been a dominant force in international cricket on Indian soil, amassing 6,325 runs in 121 innings across formats. Known for his impeccable consistency and hunger for runs, Kohli has built his legacy through numerous match-winning performances in home conditions.

2. Rohit Sharma – 4867 Runs in 93 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Rohit Sharma – 4867 Runs in 93 innings

Rohit Sharma has been a powerhouse performer for India on home soil, scoring 4,867 runs in 93 innings across formats. Renowned for his elegant stroke play and effortless timing, Rohit has often dominated opposition bowlers in Indian conditions.

3. Shreyas Iyer – 1585 Runs in 34 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Shreyas Iyer – 1585 Runs in 34 innings

Shreyas Iyer has made a strong impression for India on home soil, scoring 1,585 runs in 34 innings across formats. Known for his confident stroke play and calm temperament, Iyer has often anchored the middle order with maturity beyond his years.

4. Shubman Gill – 1495 Runs in 26 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Shubman Gill – 1495 Runs in 26 innings

Shubman Gill has emerged as one of India’s most promising young batsmen, scoring 1,495 runs in just 26 innings on home soil. With his elegant stroke play and composed temperament, Gill has quickly established himself as a reliable top-order batter across formats.

5. KL Rahul – 1473 Runs in 36 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

5. KL Rahul – 1473 Runs in 36 innings

KL Rahul has been a versatile and dependable batsman for India on home soil, amassing 1,473 runs in 36 innings across formats. Known for his elegant technique and ability to adapt to different roles—be it as an opener or in the middle order—Rahul has consistently provided stability and firepower to the Indian lineup.

