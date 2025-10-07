/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 active Indian batters with most ODI runs on home soil

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma here is a list of five active Indian batters with most ODI runs on home soil. The honourable list also features the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul.
Virat Kohli has been a dominant force in international cricket on Indian soil, amassing 6,325 runs in 121 innings across formats. Known for his impeccable consistency and hunger for runs, Kohli has built his legacy through numerous match-winning performances in home conditions.
Rohit Sharma has been a powerhouse performer for India on home soil, scoring 4,867 runs in 93 innings across formats. Renowned for his elegant stroke play and effortless timing, Rohit has often dominated opposition bowlers in Indian conditions.
Shreyas Iyer has made a strong impression for India on home soil, scoring 1,585 runs in 34 innings across formats. Known for his confident stroke play and calm temperament, Iyer has often anchored the middle order with maturity beyond his years.
Shubman Gill has emerged as one of India’s most promising young batsmen, scoring 1,495 runs in just 26 innings on home soil. With his elegant stroke play and composed temperament, Gill has quickly established himself as a reliable top-order batter across formats.
KL Rahul has been a versatile and dependable batsman for India on home soil, amassing 1,473 runs in 36 innings across formats. Known for his elegant technique and ability to adapt to different roles—be it as an opener or in the middle order—Rahul has consistently provided stability and firepower to the Indian lineup.