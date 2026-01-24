/Meet 5 active batters with most international hundreds ft Virat Kohli

Kane Williamson’s tally of 48 international hundreds in 376 matches reflects his calm brilliance and remarkable consistency as one of the most technically sound batters of the modern era. Known for his composed temperament, classical stroke play, and ability to anchor innings in all conditions, Williamson has been the cornerstone of New Zealand’s batting for more than a decade. Williamson has 33 Test and 15 ODI tons to his name in total.