Published: May 15, 2025, 18:17 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, here's a look at 6 batters to play most IPL matches for single franchise also featuring Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine and Ravindra Jadeja. Cricket | Sports | Photos
1. Virat Kohli – 263 Matches for RCB
Virat Kohli tops the list for most matches for a single franchise with 263 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He is the only player to play in every IPL season at the time of writing while donning the RCB colours throughout.
2. MS Dhoni – 246 Matches for CSK
MS Dhoni is the most decorated captain in IPL history with 276 matches and five titles. Out of those 276, Dhoni has donned the CSK colours in 246 matches, highlighting his love for the Yellow-Army.
3. Rohit Sharma – 223 Matches for MI
Rohit Sharma is next on the list with 223 matches for Mumbai Indians and remains the most decorated player in the history of the competition with six titles. He earlier represented Deccan Chargers, with whom he won the 2009 IPL title.
4. Kieron Pollard – 189 Matches for MI
Kieron Pollard is a one-club man with 189 matches for the Mumbai Indians, having started his career with the franchise in 2010. Pollard won five IPL titles with MI before handing in his boots in 2022 and now serves as part of the coaching team.
5. Sunil Narine – 188 Matches for KKR
Another West Indian veteran on the list, Sunil Narine, has represented Kolkata Knight Riders in 188 IPL matches at the time of writing. He has helped KKR win three IPL titles and is a legend of the game as he nears 200 wickets in the tournament’s history.
6. Ravindra Jadeja – 182 Matches for CSK
Despite representing three franchises in his career, Ravindra Jadeja’s love for CSK is unparalleled. He has played in 182 matches for CSK and was briefly captain of the side in IPL 2022 before the role returned to MS Dhoni at the franchise.
