From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, 5 Indian batters fastest to 5000 ODI runs – Sachin Tendulkar not on the list

From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, here is a look at five Indian batters fastest to 5000 ODI runs, with Sachin Tendulkar not on the list. The list features the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir.
Virat Kohli holds the record for fastest 5000 ODI runs for India, having amassed that record in 114 innings. He achieved that feat on 21 November 2013 against the West Indies, five years after his ODI debut for the country.
Shikhar Dhawan is next on the list, having completed the 5000-run mark in 118 innings for India. Dhawan managed to reach the feat on 23 January 2019 against New Zealand, eight years after he had made his debut for the national side.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is third on the list as he completed the 5000-run mark on 25 January 2000 against Pakistan in Adelaide. It took 126 innings for Ganguly to reach the mark, eight years after his debut in the limited-overs format.
World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni features fourth on the list for fastest 5000 ODI runs for India, having achieved the feat in December 2009. It took Dhoni 135 innings to reach the tally when he faced Sri Lanka in Rajkot.
A legend of the game, Gautam Gambhir, also features on the elite list, taking 135 innings to reach 5000 ODI runs. Gambhir reached the landmark on 4 August 2012, nine years after his debut for India in the ODI format.