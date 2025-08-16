/From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, 5 batters with highest individual scores in India vs Pakistan matches (limited overs)

From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, here is a look at five batters with highest individual scores in India vs Pakistan limited overs matches. The list also features the likes of Saeed Anwar, Sourav Ganguly and Shoaib Malik.
Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar scored 194 runs against India in Chennai and narrowly missed out on a double ton in 1997. It was the highest individual score in men’s ODI cricket until 2010 when Sachin Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 200 against Pakistan.
Virat Kohli has enjoyed batting against Pakistan and holds the record for the highest score by an Indian batter with 183 in Mirpur in 2012. Ironically, it was scored in the second innings and is the joint-highest by an Indian in a chase.
Former India captain MS Dhoni, in 2005, scored 148 against Pakistan in Vizag, headlining the newspaper for the first time since his debut in December 2004. Dhoni would go on to become one of the most successful players and captains in Indian cricket history, but it was his innings against Pakistan that saw him take the centre stage.
Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is next on the list, having scored 143 off 127 deliveries in Colombo on 25 July 2004. Malik’s heroics saw Pakistan record a 59-run victory as he wrote his name in the elite list of batters.
Another former India captain, Sourav Ganguly, also makes the list, having played an important knock of 141 runs against Pakistan in Adelaide on 25 June 2000. Ganguly’s important knock saw India win the match by 48 runs, a contest in which Sachin Tendulkar was the captain.