From Virat Kohli to Kumar Sangakkara: Top 5 batters with most runs in ODI & T20 World Cups

Written By: Aditya Sahay Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

Here is a list of the top five batters with the most runs in ODI & T20 World Cup history -

1. Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli tops the charts with a total of 2,936 runs (5 100s and 26 50s) in both World Cups. He ended the recently-concluded home ODI WC with 765 runs (the most-ever by a batter in a single edition of the tournament).

(Photograph: AFP )

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma next comes, with a total of 2,538 runs in ODI and T20 WC history. He has 7 100s and 15 50s combined in both the white-ball mega events.

(Photograph: AFP )

3. David Warner

David Warner comes next. The Aussie opener -- winner of both the ODI and T20 WC -- has 2,333 runs in the two white-ball showpiece events, including 6 100s and 11 50s.

(Photograph: AFP )

4. Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar sits in the fourth spot. He has 2,278 runs with 6 100s and 15 50s. It is to be noted that all his runs came in the ODI WC as he never featured in the T20 WC despite being an active player till the 2012 edition.

(Photograph: AFP )

5. Kumar Sangakkara

Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara features at the fifth spot, with a total of 2193 runs (5 100s and 11 50s) in ODI and T20 WC history. While he won the T20 WC in 2014, he could not clinch the ODI WC during his illustrious career.

(Photograph: AFP )