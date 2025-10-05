/From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, meet five active Indian players with most ODI runs against Australia

As India gears up for a three-match ODI series against Australia, here’s a look at the five active Indian players with the most ODI runs against the Kangaroos.
Virat Kohli leads the tally with 2,451 runs in Australia, including eight centuries and 15 fifties. His consistency and hunger for big scores make him India’s most dangerous batsman in Australian conditions.
Rohit Sharma has piled up 2,407 runs in Australia, hitting eight centuries and nine fifties. Known for turning good starts into big innings, he has been a key player for India.
KL Rahul has 733 runs in Australia, with seven fifties. Though yet to score a century there, his calm approach and solid technique make him a dependable top-order batsman.
Hardik Pandya has scored 585 runs in Australia, including four fifties. His aggressive batting and finishing ability make him a dangerous player in tough conditions.
Ravindra Jadeja has scored 577 runs in Australia, including two fifties. His steady batting and ability to play crucial innings under pressure make him vital in India’s lineup.