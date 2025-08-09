LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, 5 Indian batters to score fastest ODI hundreds

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Aug 09, 2025, 15:37 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 15:37 IST

From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, here is a list of five Indian batters to score fastest ODI hundreds. The list also contains legendary names like Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Azharuddin. 

1. Virat Kohli – 52 Balls vs Australia
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli holds the record for the fastest hundred by an Indian batter in ODIs. Playing against Australia in October 2013, he scored a hundred in 52 balls, which included 7 sixes and 8 fours in his innings.

2. Virender Sehwag – 60 Balls vs New Zealand
(Photograph: AFP)

Virender Sehwag in March 2009 scored an ODI hundred in 60 balls against New Zealand. At that time, it was the fastest hundred by an Indian in ODI format, with him smashing 6 sixes and 14 fours.

3. Virat Kohli – 61 Balls vs Australia
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli features on the list for the second time, again scoring a hundred in 61 balls against Australia in October 2013. The hundred consisted of only one hundred and 18 fours before reaching the magical triple-figure mark.

4. Mohammad Azharuddin – 62 Balls vs New Zealand
(Photograph: AFP)

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is fourth on the list, scoring a hundred in just 62 balls against New Zealand in December 1988. Azharuddin’s hundred came in Baroda, with his hundred consisting of 3 sixes and 10 fours.

5. KL Rahul – 62 Balls vs Netherlands
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul, in the 2023 ODI World Cup, scored a hundred in 62 balls against the Netherlands as India had a flawless run in the tournament. The hundred is also the fastest by an Indian batter in an ODI World Cup.

