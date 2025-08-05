/From Virat Kohli to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in international cricket

From Virat Kohli to Joe Root, here is a look at five active batters with most runs in international cricket. The prestigious list also includes legendary names like Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson.
Former India captain Virat Kohli tops the list for most runs by active batters, having amassed 27599 runs in 550 matches at the time of writing in August 2025. During this period, Virat has scored 82 hundreds and remains active in the ODI format for India.
England batting legend Joe Root is second on the list with 21562 runs in 370 matches. He currently is second on the list for most runs in Test cricket, needing less than 2500 runs to break Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record.
India’s Rohit Sharma has also been in blistering form over the years and needs 300 more runs to reach the 20,000-run list. So far, he has scored 19000 runs in 499 matches and is still officially active in ODIs while retiring from T20Is and Tests.
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is also part of the elite list with 19086 runs in 371 matches. He also has 9276 runs in Test format, underlining his name as a legend of the game.
Steve Smith is also among the top run-getters among active cricketers, having smashed 17371 runs in 356 matches. Smith recently retired from ODIs after Australia’s exit from the Champions Trophy but is still active in T20Is and Tests.