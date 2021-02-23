From Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah: Team India breaks sweat ahead of Motera Test

Skipper Virat Kohli hits the nets session as he will be looking to end the unusual century drought and surpass former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and creating a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming third Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Virat could also surpass another major record if his team manages to win the Test match at Motera as he is currently tied with MS Dhoni in the record of India captain with most Test wins at home.
Another big knock for Sharma? (Photo: BCCI)
Rohit Sharma's 161 runs in the second Test helped India thrash England in the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Will the prolific opener continue his sublime form in Motera?
Mohammed Siraj practices under lights (Photo: BCCI)
Newbie Siraj has quickly become an important part of India's bowling unit. With the return on Umesh Yadav, Siraj could miss out from the playing XI.
Rishabh Pant displays brute force in nets (Photo: BCCI)
Rishabh Pant has become a game-changer for Team India, ever since the SCG Test. Recently, the young southpaw has inflicted some heavy damage to opposition's bowling unit and will have an important role in the upcoming Test.
Pant's wicket-keeping skills in the Chepauk Test earned him alot of praise, the 23-year-old will be looking to maintaining his form.
Boom boom Bumrah to return for Motera Test (Photo: BCCI)
Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the second Test against England, but will return for the third Test match at Motera Stadium. The pacer will lead Team India's bowling attack and will play a crucial role in the upcoming match.
Crucial match for Team India (Photo: BCCI)
The much-talked-about Test series between India and England is locked at 1-1 following the first two Tests with the next match – pink-ball Test – scheduled to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad from February 24. Team India cannot afford to lose another match as they would bow out of the finals of the World Test Championship.