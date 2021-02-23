From Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah: Team India breaks sweat ahead of Motera Test

Team India hit training session at the Motera Stadium ahead of the third Test against England. Take a look at Virat and Co. sweating it out at the world's largest capacity cricket stadium :

Skipper leaves no stone unturned (Photo: BCCI)

Skipper Virat Kohli hits the nets session as he will be looking to end the unusual century drought and surpass former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and creating a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming third Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Virat could also surpass another major record if his team manages to win the Test match at Motera as he is currently tied with MS Dhoni in the record of India captain with most Test wins at home.

(Photograph:Twitter)