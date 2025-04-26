Advertisment
Photos

From Virat Kohli to Chris Gayle 5 IPL stars who missed their century by one run

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

In the game of cricket, everyone remembers the milestones and centuries. But sometimes, players fall just one step short. Let’s take a look at those unlucky players who got out on 99 in the IPL, missing their memorable hundred by the slightest margin.

Authored by: Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Photograph: (AFP)
Virat KOHLI
1. Virat Kohli (RCB vs DC, 2013)
Virat Kohli became the first player to get out on 99 in IPL history. Playing at his native home ground, Arun Jaitley stadium against Delhi Capitals in 2013, Kohli was run out on the last ball after a superb 58-ball 99. Despite the heartbreak, RCB won the match by four runs.

Prithvi Shaw DC IPL
2. Prithvi Shaw (DC vs KKR, 2019)
Prithvi Shaw almost sealed the chase for Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019 at the Arun Jaitley stadium. His aggressive 99 off 55 balls helped DC tie the match, which they later won in the Super Over. Shaw was awarded Player of the Match for this glorious knock.

Chris Gayle IPL PBKS
3. Chris Gayle (PBKS vs RR, 2020)
Universe Boss, Chris Gayle missed a century by a whisker, as he was bowled by Jofra Archer on 99 against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi during IPL 2020. Punjab Kings lost momentum after his dismissal, and Rajasthan Royals successfully chased down the target in a high-scoring encounter.

Ishan Kishan MI IPL
4. Ishan Kishan (MI vs RCB, 2020)
Ishan Kishan played a heroic knock of 99 runs, smashing nine gigantic sixes against RCB in Dubai in IPL 2020. Chasing 201, Mumbai Indians tied the game, thanks to Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard. However, RCB managed to get past MI in the Super Over.

Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IPL
5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK vs SRH, 2022)
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 99 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in 2022. Falling just short of a maiden IPL hundred, he powered CSK to a massive total of 202. His valuable knock helped CSK clinch a comfortable 13-run victory over SRH.

IPL Virat Kohli Ruturaj Gaikwad Ishan Kishan Chris Gayle
Umang Bafna profile image
by Umang Bafna
