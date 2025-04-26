From Virat Kohli to Chris Gayle 5 IPL stars who missed their century by one run

1. Virat Kohli (RCB vs DC, 2013) Source: AFP

Virat Kohli became the first player to get out on 99 in IPL history. Playing at his native home ground, Arun Jaitley stadium against Delhi Capitals in 2013, Kohli was run out on the last ball after a superb 58-ball 99. Despite the heartbreak, RCB won the match by four runs.