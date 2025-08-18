/From Vinod Kambli to Virat Kohli, 5 youngest Indian batters to score ODI hundred

From Vinod Kambli to Virat Kohli here is a list of five 5 youngest batters to score ODI hundreds for India. The elite list consists of Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina as they made a name for India in young age.
On 18 Jan 1993, on his 21st birthday, Vinod Kambli became the youngest Indian batter to score an ODI hundred. The record is intact even after 32 years, as he also remains a rare player to score a ton on his birthday for India.
Virat Kohli is the second youngest Indian to score an ODI hundred, as he was 21 years and 49 days old. The ton came against Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens in December 2009. Virat would later go on to score 50 more ODI tons for India.
Yuvraj Singh’s maiden ODI ton came in April 2003, just weeks after India lost the ODI World Cup final to Australia. Yuvraj was aged 21 years and 120 days when he joined the elite list of players and broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record.
Sachin Tendulkar needed 69 matches to score his maiden ODI hundred for India in 1994. He was aged 21 years and 138 days when he scored that ton and added 48 more during the course of his illustrious career.
At 21 years and 211 days, Suresh Raina scored an ODI ton against Hong Kong in the 2008 Asia Cup. The ton sees him rank fifth on the list of batters to score the youngest ODI hundred for India.