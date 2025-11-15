LOGIN
From Vidit-Anish in Chess, to Messi-Suarez in football, 5 sporting bromances you need to follow

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 15:36 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 15:36 IST

Every sport has its rivalries, but behind the competition, some friendships go beyond borders, disciplines, and scoreboards. Whether built through long hours of training or mutual admiration for each other’s talent. Here are 5 of the most heartwarming–and entertaining–ones to watch out for!

1. Vidit Gujrathi & Anish Giri (Global Chess League)
1 / 5
(Photograph: Instagram)

1. Vidit Gujrathi & Anish Giri (Global Chess League)

Few friendships in chess have the spark (and sass) of Vidit Gujrathi and Anish Giri. One’s India’s analytical ace, the other’s the Netherlands’ sharp-tongued strategist. Together, they’ve turned friendly rivalry into an art form. From witty online banter to deep chess discussions and even Giri showing up at Gujrathi’s wedding, their bond goes way beyond the board. But come Global Chess League Season 3 in Mumbai this December, that bromance hits pause. Drawn in different franchises–Gujrathi in two-times reigning champs Triveni Continental Kings, Giri in Alpine SG Pipers–the two are bound to face each other in a rapid clash of wits! Two friends, one board—and no room for mercy.

2. Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez (Football)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez (Football)

Lionel Messi’s calm persona might not scream “bromance,” but his friendship with Luis Suárez is the stuff of football folklore. The two struck up an unbreakable bond during their glorious, silverware-laden FC Barcelona days, now rekindled at Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. “They have telepathy,” said club owner Jorge Mas, when quizzed about the relationship they share on and off the pitch. Suárez has admitted his move to Miami was driven by this friendship, and together, the duo has even launched a club, Deportivo LSM, to keep the magic alive beyond the pitch.

3. Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma (Cricket)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma (Cricket)

From the gullies of Punjab to the glories of international cricket, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma’s story is straight out of a cricketing fairytale. Childhood friends since their U-14 days, they rose through the junior ranks side by side; they now open for India in T20s, where Gill’s calm composure complements Abhishek’s explosive stroke play, making them one of cricket’s most exciting opening pairs. More than teammates, they’re brothers in arms: proof that the friendships you build early can shape the careers you craft later.

4. Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves (Basketball)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves (Basketball)

On the court, they’re ruthless. Off it, they’re chaos personified. Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have become the NBA’s most entertaining duo, thanks to their easy chemistry and endless banter. Whether it’s Reaves crashing Luka’s post-game interviews or the pair goofing around in training, their friendship adds a layer of joy to the high-stakes world of basketball. When they link up in crunch time, it’s pure telepathy, pure hooping.

5. Carlos Sainz & Alex Albon (Formula 1)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Carlos Sainz & Alex Albon (Formula 1)

It’s hard to form camaraderie when you’re zooming around a racetrack at breakneck speed, but Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are changing that. Teammates at Williams, they’ve built a bond that’s as rare as it is refreshing. When Sainz crashed out of the Australian GP earlier this year, he didn’t just retreat to the paddock; he joined Albon from the garage, helping strategise as his teammate charged to a stunning top-five finish. In a sport defined by individual speed, this duo proves teamwork still wins hearts.

