From Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Yashasvi Jaiswal, five youngest batters to score hundred in IPL history

1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 14 years & 32 days
At 14 & 32 days, Patna-born Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in IPL history when he scored 101 against Gujarat Titans on 28 April 2025. At the time of writing, it was also the fastest hundred by an Indian in IPL history.
2. Manish Pandey - 19 years & 253 days
In IPL 2009, aged 19 years & 253 days, Manish Pandey became the youngest Indian to score an IPL hundred while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Interestingly, he also became the first Indian to score a hundred in IPL, helping his side reach the final in the second edition.
3. Rishabh Pant - 20 years & 218 days
In IPL 2018, Rishabh Pant scored a hundred at the age of 20 years & 218 days. He represented Delhi Capitals at that time and scored 128 unbeaten against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
4. Devdutt Padikkal - 20 years & 289 days
Needing 178 runs to win against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 contest at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Devdutt Padikkal slammed an unbeaten 101. The ton came at an age of 20 years & 289 days while RCB pulled off an impressive run chase.
5. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 21 years & 123 days
One of the best IPL openers, at 21 years & 123 days Jaiswal scored his first ton against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. Despite scoring the ton at his native home of Wankhede Stadium, it was not enough for Rajasthan Royals to win the match.