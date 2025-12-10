/From Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Abhishek Sharma, 5 fastest IPL hundreds by Indian batters

From Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Abhishek Sharma here is a look at five fastest IPL hundreds by Indian batters. The tempting list also consists of names like Yusuf Pathan, Priyansh Arya and Mayank Agarwal.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a sensational knock for Rajasthan Royals, smashing a breathtaking century off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. At only 14 years and 32 days old, he not only recorded the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian but also became the youngest male cricketer ever to score a T20 century.
Yusuf Pathan’s blistering 37-ball century against Mumbai Indians in 2010 remains one of the most iconic knocks by an Indian in IPL history. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, Pathan walked in with his team in deep trouble but turned the match on its head with a brutal display of power-hitting.
Priyansh Arya delivered one of the standout performances of IPL 2025 when he blasted a rapid 39-ball century for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings. The young left-hander rescued his side from a shaky start with a fearless display of stroke-making, smashing nine sixes and seven fours on his way to a commanding 103 off 42 deliveries.
Abhishek Sharma delivered a stunning innings for SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, blasting a 40-ball century against Punjab Kings. Chasing a massive target of 246, he raced to his fifty in just 19 balls before tearing into the Punjab attack to reach a blazing hundred — the fastest ever by an SRH player and the fifth-fastest in IPL history.
Mayank Agarwal’s dazzling 45-ball century against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 stands as one of the fastest tons by an Indian batter in the tournament’s history. Opening for Kings XI Punjab, Mayank was in sublime touch from the outset, timing the ball beautifully and attacking every bowler RR threw at him.