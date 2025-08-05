/From Uttarkashi to Kedarnath: These are 7 worst cloudburst disasters in Uttarakhand’s history

A cloudburst always triggers flash floods that can kill people, sweep away several houses, and damage infrastructure. Recently, a cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday. Let's find out the top 7 such incidents in this area.
This tragedy was one of the world's worst natural disasters, where over 6000 people died in 2013. The entire village, including bridges, roads, and a large part of Kedarnath town sank in the floods. Deaths occurred after a cloudburst, which triggered massive floods and landslides, making it one of India's worst natural disasters since the 2004 tsunami.
At least 72 people lost their lives, and 200 went missing or died after the flash flood triggered a large mass of snow, ice, and rock avalanche along with a hanging mass of rock crashing into the Raunthi Garh valley floor on February 7, 2021, in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
Around 70 people have lost their lives after a glacier burst resulted in massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on February 7, 2021.
During this tragedy, 31 people have lost their lives, and at least 40 are feared missing in the flash floods. A cloudburst triggered landslides and flash floods, which destroyed hundreds of homes in the area. It also swept away bridges and a large chunk of the Gangotri National Highway.
A total of 30 have been feared dead from different areas of Uttarakhand after cloudbursts in Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts. The cloudburst hit the Singhali area near Pithoragarh, flattening homes in over seven villages and leaving several residents trapped in the debris.
At least six people died after heavy rains triggered a series of cloudbursts in the Ghansali area of the Tehri district in Uttarakhand. During the tragedy, at least 50 residential houses and over 100 animals were buried under loads of debris.
At least four people have lost their lives, and more than 50 are missing after a powerful cloudburst triggered a massive flash flood in Uttarkashi’s Dharali village.