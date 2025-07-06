/From Usain Bolt to Justin Gatlin: Top 5 fastest runners in world in 100 meters

From Usain Bolt to Justin Gatlin, let’s look at the top five fastest runners in the world in the 100-meter race category.
Usain Bolt is the fastest man in the world. He was born on August 21, 1986, in Jamaica. He set the 100m world record at 9.58 seconds during the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. His top speed during the race was 27.5 mph (44.72 km/h). Bolt also holds world records in the 200m (19.19 seconds) and the 4x100m relay (36.84 seconds).
Yohan Blake also trained in Jamaica under the same coach, Glen Mills, as Bolt. His running style earned him the nickname ‘The Beast.’ In 2011, he became the youngest man to win the 100m World Championship. Just after the London Olympics in 2012, where he won two silver medals (100m and 200m), Blake ran 9.69 seconds, etching his name in the history books.
Tyson Gay was born on August 9, 1982, in Kentucky, and is the fastest sprinter from the United States. In 2007, he won three gold medals at the World Championships (100m, 200m, and relay). He ran 9.69 seconds in 2009 and registered his name in the American record books. However, in 2013, he was banned for doping.
Asafa Powell has a personal best time of 9.72 seconds and is the 4th fastest man of all time. Born on November 23, 1982, he held the 100m world record twice, first in 2005 (9.77 seconds) and second in 2007 (9.74 seconds). Powell is known for his consistent performance, running under 10 seconds more than 90 times.
Justin Gatlin had a long and eventful career. He was born on February 10, 1982, in New York. He won the 100m gold at the 2004 Olympics. He ran 9.74 seconds in 2015, and he also beat Usain Bolt at the 2017 World Championships. Gatlin retired in 2021 and remains one of the fastest men in history.