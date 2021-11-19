From US to Tokyo: Longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries paints Moon in red, see breathtaking images

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, turned the Moon in red and was visible in different parts of the world on Friday (November 19).
In the image, the Moon is seen behind the Statue of Freedom, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
(Photograph:AFP)
One World Trade Center, New York
This breathtaking celestial event saw Moon almost in shadow a as it moved behind the Earth and over 99 per cent of it's face was red.
In this image, the Moon is seen behind the One World Trade Center in New York.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kansas City
The Lunar eclipse was visible for all of North America and parts of South America as many people gathered with cameras and mobile phones to record the celestial event.
In the image, the earth's shadow covers the full Moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond the US flag on top of a building in Kansas City.
(Photograph:AP)
Roppongi Hills, Tokyo
Space scientists had previously informed that by 0845 GMT the Moon would appear red, with the most vivid colouring visible at peak eclipse 18 minutes later.
In this photo, the Moon is seen during a lunar eclipse from the observation deck of Roppongi Hills in Tokyo.
(Photograph:AFP)
Karak, Malaysia
For those who don't know, the dramatic red is caused by a phenomenon known as "Rayleigh scattering", where the shorter blue lightwaves from the Sun are dispersed by particles in the Earth's atmosphere. Red lightwaves, which are longer, pass easily through these particles.
NASA had explained, "The more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear."
In this image, the Moon is seen during the lunar eclipse after a heavy downpour in Karak, Malaysia's Pahang state
(Photograph:AFP)
Manila, Philippines
According to NASA, the partial eclipse, lasting for 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds, is the longest since February 18, 1440. It won't be beaten until the far-off future of 2669.
In this image, the Moon is seen during a lunar eclipse over Manila, Philippines.
(Photograph:AFP)
New Taipei City
In this image, the partial lunar eclipse is seen from the Sijiaoku lookout in New Taipei City.
(Photograph:AFP)
When is next total lunar eclipse?
The Moonwatchers won't have to wait that long for another show — there will be a longer total lunar eclipse on November 8 next year, NASA said.