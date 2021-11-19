From US to Tokyo: Longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries paints Moon in red, see breathtaking images

According to NASA, the partial eclipse, lasting for 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds, is the longest since February 18, 1440

Capitol Hill, Washington DC

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, turned the Moon in red and was visible in different parts of the world on Friday (November 19).

In the image, the Moon is seen behind the Statue of Freedom, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

(Photograph:AFP)