/From US-Taliban Peace Agreement to Iran-Israel ceasefire: 5 times Qatar proved itself as master mediator in conflicts

Despite being struck by Iranian missiles, Qatar played a pivotal and largely unrecognised role in brokering the now-collapsed ceasefire between Iran and Israel that former President Donald Trump announced on June 23.
Qatar hosted the Taliban’s political office in Doha starting in 2013, allowing secret and later public talks between the Taliban and the US. This culminated in the Doha Agreement (Feb 2020).
Qatar facilitated dialogue between Ukraine and Russia to repatriate children taken from Ukraine during the war. Several children were returned in a Qatar-brokered humanitarian corridor, with ongoing mediation into 2024
Qatar invited rival Lebanese factions—including Hezbollah and the March 14 Alliance—to Doha. The Doha Agreement (2008) ended an 18-month political deadlock and led to the election of a consensus president. The deal averted a potential civil war and temporarily stabilised Lebanon’s fragile sectarian balance.
Qatar mediated between the Sudanese government and rebel groups from Darfur. The Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) was signed in 2011. The process helped reduce fighting and committed parties to reconciliation, though some rebel groups stayed out.
Qatar acted as a mediator in several ceasefires and hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas, often working with Egypt and the US. Key ceasefire agreements in 2012, 2021, and 2023–2025, including hostage swaps and humanitarian aid deals.