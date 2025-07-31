/From UPI to LPG: 8 major rules to change from August 1—Know which will hit your pocket the most?

Every 1st of the month, several changes are made and implemented with major rules. This time, along with the US tariff, several financial rules are set to come into force that will impact the pocket of the common man.
US President Donald Trump has announced the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional penalty on Indian goods exported to the US. As a result, it will make Indian products more expensive in American markets.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the extension of the trading hours of the call money, market repo, and Tri-Party Repo (TREPs) markets, effective July 1, 2025, which was to be effected in two phases. It stated that from July 1, 2025, the call money market will operate from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.
Meanwhile, in the second phase, the trading hours for market repo and TREPs will be extended, with the new timings set from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, effective August 1, 2025.
NPCI has introduced UPI transaction rules to reduce system load and ensure smooth transactions, effective from August 1. Key updates include, You can check your balance a maximum of 50 times per day, bank account lists linked to your mobile number can be viewed only 25 times a day, autopay transactions for EMI, SIPs, or OTT subscriptions will be processed during non-peak hours, failed transaction status can only be checked 3 times, and the receiver's name will always be visible during payments to avoid wrong transfers.
The oil marketing companies will review and may revise the LPG cylinder prices from August 01 for both domestic and commercial. After the reduction of the price by Rs 60 of the 19-kg commercial cylinder, it is speculated that domestic LPG prices might reduce.
The State Bank of India has announced the termination of the complimentary air accident insurance cover that is currently being offered on several co-branded credit cards. The decision will affect cardholders of both 'elite' and 'prime' variants across multiple partner banks that offer coverage between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore.
The oil marketing companies review CNG and PNG prices on the first of each month. Since April 2025, there has been no change. An increase in prices is expected from August 1.
The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), used in aircraft, may also see a price revision. Airfare might go up if the ATF prices rise, and if prices fall, passengers are likely to get relief in fares.
To discuss and announce changes to the repo rate, the RBI MPC meeting will be held from August 4-6, 2025, which may impact lending and deposit rates.