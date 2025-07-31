/From UPI to LPG: 8 major rules to change from August 1—Know which will hit your pocket the most?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the extension of the trading hours of the call money, market repo, and Tri-Party Repo (TREPs) markets, effective July 1, 2025, which was to be effected in two phases. It stated that from July 1, 2025, the call money market will operate from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Meanwhile, in the second phase, the trading hours for market repo and TREPs will be extended, with the new timings set from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, effective August 1, 2025.