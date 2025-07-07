/From UAE to Oman: THESE nations have zero income tax burden: Here's why

Tax-free countries are nations that do not impose personal income taxes on their residents. These countries often generate revenue through other means, such as tourism, natural resources, or financial services, for example, all six of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries
There are several countries around the world whose economies are thriving to the point that the government doesn't need to take a chunk of your hard-earned salary in taxes. These gulf countries are on the list
The UAE is one of the most well-known tax-free countries in the West Asia. It does not levy personal income taxes on individuals, making it a popular destination for expatriates and foreign workers.
Saudi Arabia has no income tax, no capital gains tax, and no gift tax, making it an attractive destination for businesses and individuals looking to minimise their tax burden
Kuwait's tax system is one of the most favorable in the world, with no personal income, inheritance, gift, or wealth taxes.
Bahrain has no income tax and depends on indirect taxes, making it ideal for startups and small businesses.
Oman will be the first country in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to start levying personal income tax at the rate of 5% for high income earners. The tax proposed with effect from January 2028. Right now, it is tax free.
Qatar's tax system is one of the most business-friendly in the world, featuring no personal income, inheritance, gift, or wealth taxes
Citizens of the Bahamas do not pay taxes on income, inheritance, gifts, or capital gains. The Bahamian government uses revenue from sources like VAT and stamp taxes.