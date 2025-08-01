/From Typhoon to Ohio-class, a list of the top 6 biggest submarines in history

From Britain’s Vanguard-class (roughly 15,900 tonnes submerged) to India’s Arihant-class (around 6,000 tonnes), these massive submarines were all designed for one purpose: to ensure a nation’s nuclear arsenal remains secure and ready, hidden beneath the seas. Beyond deterrence, some, like the converted Ohio-class SSGNs, show how size can allow adaptation, hosting special forces or launching conventional strikes. These underwater giants may rarely be seen, but they remain among the most complex machines ever built, silently shaping global security from the depths.