From To All the Boys I've Loved Before to Bridgerton: 7 best romantic web series on Netflix for a perfect date night

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 16:13 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 16:13 IST

From To All the Boys I've Loved Before to Bridgerton, here are the web series recommendations for couples for a perfect date night, and the singles who are big fans of this genre. In this photo gallery, we have curated a list of the 7 best romantic web series on Netflix that you can't miss.

Best romantic web series
1 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

Best romantic web series

With love, laughter and a lot of romance, these shows are filled with emotions and pure heartwarming stories that will fill your heart with love. Here we have jotted down some of the best web series that are available on Netflix that should watch.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before
2 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I've Loved Before revolves around Lara Jean, who falls in love with his school crush for whom she wrote a secret love letter, and the story is turned upside down when her sister posts her letter to all her 5 crushes , including Peter Kavinsky.

Bridgerton
3 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

Bridgerton

Based on Julia Quinn's book series, the show is set in the Regency Era in the early 1800s, revolving around the Bridgerton family. The first season revolves around Daphne Bridgerton, the elder daughter, who finds a suitable match. Bridgerton season 2 revolves around the romance between the Viscount, Anthony Bridgerton, and the elder Sharma sister, Kate.

The series is followed by love, politics and gossip all around in the show.

XO, Kitty
4 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

XO, Kitty

The show, XO, Kitty, follows matchmaker Kitty Song Covey, who travels for her studies at her late mother's boarding school, the Korean International School, to know how her mother lived and studied at the same school she is enrolling in.

The Kissing Booth
5 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

The Kissing Booth

Followed by 3 parts, The Kissing Booth has a synopsis of a high school student named Elle Evans who ran a kissing booth at her school's spring carnival. She got herself into a problem when she faced her crush at the booth.

My Life with the Walter Boys
6 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

My Life with the Walter Boys

My Life with the Walter Boys, a web series revolves around an orphan girl named Jackie from Manhattan who moved in a with the Walters' family, and falls in love with one of their son.

Dash & Lily
7 / 7
(Photograph: Netflix)

Dash & Lily

The sweet and romantic holiday drama that tells the story of Dash and Lily, who exchange their dreams and desires in a red notebook. The twist comes when they keep their respective books on the shelf of their favourite bookstore, leading to a beautiful lovestory.

