/From Titanic to Inception: Top 7 Leonardo DiCaprio movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms

We are celebrating Leonardo DiCaprio's pre-birthday. The actor is turning 51 on November 11. To make his day more special, we have curated a list of the 7 best movies of the actor, which should be rewatched if you are a die-hard fan of his work.
Leonardo DiCaprio has garnered much fame for his versatility and diverse performances in his movies. The actor doesn’t just play a character, but also becomes one of them in reality, which shakes the audience to some extent. From an insane lover in Titanic to a Law enforcer in J. Edgar. Check the list of the 7 best movies of the actor, which are a must-watch on his birthday.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Leonardo played J.Edgar in the movie that revolves around an ageing J Edgar Hoover, who looks back on his professional and personal life, which includes the establishment and protection of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
DiCaprio portrayed Howard Hughes in the movie, which centres on a character with germophobia and psychological issues, who strives to design and promote a new aircraft. Alongside, he faces personal issues, but his life has a different motive, and he becomes a successful filmmaker.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The highly acclaimed movie in which Leonardo played the role of Jack Dawson, a poor but charming young artist who won a third-class ticket on a ship in a poker game. The story continues when he meets Rose, and both fall in love. But unfortunately, the love turned into a dangerous situation as their lives became a bit difficult because Jack is not wealthy, and Rose's family does not want her to carry on with him.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Leonardo played a corporate thief named Dom Cobb, who uses his rare ability to steal and read the secrets of people by entering their subconscious minds. The plot storyline continues with his naive plan to erase his criminal past and return to his children.
Where to watch: Netflix
Leonardo DiCaprio played Dr Randall Mindy in the movie, which focuses on two astronomers, Dr Randall and Kate Dibiasky, who discover a planet-killing comet on a direct collision course with Earth. But the story turns upside down when their struggle appears to gain the attention of an indifferent government and a public distracted by media and social media.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie follows Leonardo's character, named Frank Abagnale Jr, who is a scammer and poses multiple professions, including a pilot, doctor, and lawyer, and with his extensive cleverness, he cashes cheques worth millions before his 21st birthday.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Featuring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie as Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton, who are on their mission to tackle several twists and turns. Rick is a faded-out actor, whereas Cliff wants to recapture his fame and name in Hollywood. The plot of the movie lies when their lives are connected with the Manson Family in history, where they are the ones who confront and kill the cult members, preventing the Tate-LaBianca murders.