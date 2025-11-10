/From Titanic to Inception: Top 7 Leonardo DiCaprio movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Featuring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie as Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton, who are on their mission to tackle several twists and turns. Rick is a faded-out actor, whereas Cliff wants to recapture his fame and name in Hollywood. The plot of the movie lies when their lives are connected with the Manson Family in history, where they are the ones who confront and kill the cult members, preventing the Tate-LaBianca murders.