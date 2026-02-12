/From Thomas Frank to Xabi Alonso, 5 managers sacked by top clubs in Europe in 2026

From Thomas Frank to Xabi Alonso here is a list of five managers sacked by top clubs in Europe in 2026. The list also features the likes of Enzo Maresca, Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi as sacking trends is at its peak in 2026.
Thomas Frank was sacked as head coach of Tottenham Hotspur on 11 Feb 2026, after just eight months in charge following a poor run of Premier League form that left Spurs 16th and close to the relegation zone. Despite some success in Europe, Spurs’ board opted for a change amid growing fan frustration and disappointing domestic results.
Xabi Alonso was sacked as Real Madrid head coach on 12 Jan 2026, leaving the club by mutual agreement just a day after a 3-2 Spanish Super Cup final loss to Barcelona and less than eight months into his tenure. Despite a promising start and strong early results, Madrid opted for change amid inconsistent form and internal pressures, appointing Álvaro Arbeloa as his successor.
Enzo Maresca was sacked by Chelsea on 1 Jan 2026, ending his 18-month tenure after a poor run of league form and a breakdown in his relationship with the club’s hierarchy despite earlier success, including winning the Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.
Ruben Amorim was sacked by Manchester United on 5 Jan 2026 after a turbulent 14-month spell in charge, leaving the club following a 1-1 draw that left United sixth in the Premier League. His departure came amid reported disagreements with the hierarchy over tactics and recruitment, with Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher appointed interim boss.
Roberto De Zerbi was sacked as head coach of Olympique de Marseille on 11 Feb 2026, with the club announcing his departure by mutual agreement after a heavy 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain and an early Champions League exit left Marseille fourth in Ligue 1 amid mounting pressure.