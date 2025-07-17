/From The X Files to Beetlejuice: Watch these scariest horror TV shows from the 80s and 90s that still haunt fans

The '80s and 90s delivered some of the best horror and thriller shows. Here is a list of the scariest horror TV shows that will chill you to the bone.
Long before the streaming-era thrillers, the ‘80s and ’90s delivered some of the best horror and thriller shows. These cult classics blended fear, supernatural horror and tales that still linger in the minds of those who watch them. Here is a list of the best and scariest horror TV shows from the 80s and 90s that will chill you to the bone.
FBI agents Mulder and Scully investigate paranormal events, alien abductions and government conspiracies across America. The X-Files blends horror, sci-fi and mystery, creating a marvellous mix of eerie plots and iconic characters. Created by Chris Charter, this TV series is truly a must-watch. The show is available to watch on Prime Video.
Tales from the Crypt is an anthology series hosted by Crypt Keeper and is one of the greatest horror shows of all time. The series serves with twisted tales of horror paired with brutal moral lessons. Its unsettling plotlines and excellent narration make it worth watching. The series is available on Prime Video.
This spooky series revolves around a group of kids known as The Midnight Society. The kids gather around a campfire to tell ghost stories, ranging from ghost houses and monsters under the bed. Are you afraid of the Dark? is a nostalgic watch which gives you an eerie atmosphere with the chills. The series is available to watch on YouTube.
Created by Chris Charter, the horror show is about a former FBI agent, Frank Black. He has the ability to look into the minds of the criminals and serial killers and stop them from committing crimes for a mysterious organisation. Although it is haunting and dark, Millennium was cancelled in its third season as its viewership declined.
The Outer Limits is an anthology series with a science fiction element. A young girl with strange supernatural powers is shunned by her friends. The TV series is a reboot of the 60s classic with standalone episodes, often ending in a shocking twist. The series is thought-provoking and entertaining. You can watch the series on Prime Video.
Darkroom is a short-run horror TV series that presented eerie, mysterious and psychological thrills. Each episode featured standalone stories from ghosts to moral lessons. Its ominous introductions and dark atmosphere make this a true hidden gem for retro horror fans.
Beetlejuice is a horror comedy series with themes of ghosts and creatures from beyond. Beetlejuice, a wild ghost, gets involved in mischievous adventures with his mortal friend Lydia Deetz. The series is not a perfect but a pretty good blend of dark humour, surreal visuals and Halloween vibes, available on Prime Video.