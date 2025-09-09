The Summer I Turned Pretty to Love in Vietnam: All the theatrical and OTT releases of the week

From romance to comedy to thriller, there is something for everyone this weekend. Here's a list of all the OTT and theatrical releases coming this Friday. Which one will you watch?
Where to watch: In Theatres
The movie is set for theatrical release on September 12. The film has Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead and is poised as a crime drama.
Where to watch: Netflix
Dakota Johnson and Harry Castillo starring Materialists is releasing on Netflix on Sept. 13. The film has had a good reception during its theatrical run. The story depicts the life of a matchmaker in New York City who gets crushed in the life struggle of finding a perfect match for herself and her imperfect ex.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
On Sept. 12, Do You Wanna Partner, directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, will premiere on Amazon Prime. Starring Bollywood divas, Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, the series is about 2 friends who plan to open up their start-up business. In a male-dominated industry, the two decide to take their friendship and partnership to the next level.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Wrong Paris is coming to Netflix on September 12. The plot revolves around a lady named Dawn who joins a dating show, only to land in Paris but gets paired with the cowboy Bachelor.
Where to watch: In theatres
A Vietnamese romantic film, Love in Vietnam, is coming to cinemas on September 12. Featuring Shantanu and Avneet Kaur, the film is directed by Rahat Shah Kazmi. Rahat Shah took inspiration from the novel, Madonna in a Fur Coat. Announcement of the film took place at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The story is a cross-cultural romance between Punjab and Vietnam.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The film was released on September 8 on the OTT platform. The movie is set in the suburbs of Philadelphia. and is about an FBI agent tasked to head the force in the area to stop the threat of violent robberies happening in the neighbourhood. The film stars Mark Rufallo in the lead.
Where to watch: In theatres
Manoj Bajpayee starrer Jugnuma will hit cinemas on September 12. Raam Reddy's directed movie had its world premiere at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year. It even won the Best Film award at the 38th Leeds International Film Festival in the United Kingdom and has won the Special Jury Award at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
There is a lot of buzz around The Summer I Turned Pretty. The last episode of the season will be aired on Sept. 10 on a usual Wednesday. People are eagerly waiting for its last sequel to know what will be the next surprise after Belly called off her wedding. Will the friends group unite just like the old good times?
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Selena Gomez starrrer Only Murders in the Building Season 5 will air on JioHotstar. The show centers around the death of Lester, Arconia's Doorman. To solve the curiosity behind who the murderer is, watch the show.