/From The Night Manager to Loki: 7 Best Tom Hiddleston movies and shows to binge on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

Tom Hiddleston is coming back on screen again as the Night Manager. Over the years, the actor has spread his magic worldwide and become a global star through his powerful on-screen performances in major Marvel films and series like Loki, Thor: Ragnarök and many more. Beyond Marvel, Hiddleston has shown his range in films like Crimson Peak, his recent release The Night Manager, Only Lovers Left Alive and many more.
Tom Hiddleston plays Loki, the adopted brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The web series shows Loki's origin story, of how he was abandoned by his family and adopted by Odin, and raised by him. But a sense of jealousy and relentless comes in Loki, when he feels like Thor has a favoured status and he is put down, and thus he becomes mischievous and villainous, leading to Loki's brief reign.
In the new season of the gripping thriller, Hiddleston plays Jonathan Pine, who is living a quiet life under the alias Alex Goodwin as a low-level MI6 officer. His life is dragged into chaos after encountering a former associate of his nemesis, Richard Roper, leading him to Colombia to infiltrate a new, dangerous player, Teddy Dos Santos, played by Diego Calva.
The actor plays Thomas Sharpe, a baronet in the horror romantic movie. It follows Edith Cushing (Mia Wasikowska), a young emerging author in Victorian America who marries the mysterious English baronet Thomas Sharpe. Their lives get swept away in the crumbling, haunted ancestral home, Crimson Peak, where she discovers the mansion is alive with ghostly visions and the sinister secrets of Thomas and his sister, Lucille (Jessica Chastain).
Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the movie features Tom Hiddleston as Captain James Conrad. The movie highlights the bravery of a crew that reaches Skull Island to map it, and is attacked by a humongous ape. The survivors then regroup to find out more about the ape, while safeguarding the island and defeating the underground monsters.
In the romantic horror film, Hiddleston acts as Adam, a vampire, who is depressed after seeing society collapse to the bottom. Eve, played by Tilda Swinton, his lover comes to rescue him. But their relationship is uplifted by Eve's sister, Eva, played by Mia Wasikowska, who wants them to confront the desperate reality of seeking the need for blood.
Tom Hiddleston portrays the role of F Scott Fitzgerald. The drama follows Gil Pender, played by Owen Wilson, a screenwriter, who arrives in Paris with his fiancée, Inez, played by Rachel McAdams. Every night, he travels back in time to Paris in the 1920s, where he finds romance and takes inspiration from his artistic idols.
The romantic drama features Tom Hiddleston as Freddie Page and Rachel Weisz as Hester Collyer. The story focuses on Hester, who embarks on a passionate affair with a captivating pilot, Freddie, shattering her well-constructed life with Sir William (Simon Russell Beale). This leads her life to be complicated between genuine love and a passionless marriage.