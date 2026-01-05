/From The Night Manager to Loki: 7 Best Tom Hiddleston movies and shows to binge on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

Tom Hiddleston plays Loki, the adopted brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The web series shows Loki's origin story, of how he was abandoned by his family and adopted by Odin, and raised by him. But a sense of jealousy and relentless comes in Loki, when he feels like Thor has a favoured status and he is put down, and thus he becomes mischievous and villainous, leading to Loki's brief reign.