From The Great Khali to Jinder Mahal to Veer Mahaan: Indian-origin wrestlers who made it big in WWE

The Great Khali was the first Indian-origin wrestler to win the WWE Heavyweight title and he is well known for his rivalry with The Undertaker. The wrestler from Punjab was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2021.
The Canadian born wrestler was trained by The Great Gama and he is the most successful Indian-origin wrestler in the WWE right now with one World Championship reign and an US Championship win.
Kavita Devi became the first Indian-origin woman to join WWE as she signed with the company in 2017. She went on to take part in that year's Mae Young Classic and the inaugural women's battle royale at WrestleMania 34.
Rinku Singh, winner of the Million Dollar Arm competition and forcer pitcher for the Pittsburg Pirates, made his debut recently as Veer Mahaan and is currently enjoying an unbeaten streak.
Saurav Gurjar, hailing from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, is a national kickboxing champion and he is currently wrestling in WWE NXT under the ring name Sanga.