From 'The Crown' to 'The Mandalorian': Meet the Best Drama Emmy nominees

The Crown

'The Crown', one of the leading series in the award show over the years, has once again dominated the nomination list of Emmy Awards.

The Netflix royal family drama season 4, which follows the story of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, has been nominated in 24 categories including the Best Drama.

(Photograph:Twitter)