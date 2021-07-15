From 'The Crown' to 'The Mandalorian': Meet the Best Drama Emmy nominees

'The Crown', one of the leading series in the award show over the years, has once again dominated the nomination list of Emmy Awards.
The Netflix royal family drama season 4, which follows the story of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, has been nominated in 24 categories including the Best Drama.
The Mandalorian
Disney+ series ' The Mandalorian' led the charge in Emmy nominations. 'Star War' spinoff drama created by Jon Favreau, set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, has earned 24 nominations.
Bridgerton
Netflix most loved and watched series, 'Bridgestone' won a Best Drama Series nomination as well as an acting nomination for breakout star Regé-Jean Page.
The 10 episode period drama, based on Julia Quinn's novel, follows the story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, and her romance with the handsome Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).
The Handmaid's Tale
'The Handmaid’s Tale' is one of Emmy's favourite shows, since its first season to its 4th. The fourth season of the period which concluded recently with the epic finale, scored 21 nominations, including the Best Drama series.
Lovecraft Country
HBO Max popular horror series 'Lovecraft Country', which recently got cancelled after season 1, is up for 18 awards at 73nd Primetime Emmy Awards including the Best Drama series.
The series based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Major in the lead, follows the story of Atticus Freeman as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia and his uncle George on a road trip from Chicago across the 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose.
Pose
'Pose' raked in nine Emmy nominations in major categories, including its second for Best Drama series and the third for 2019 winner Billy Porter. Show star Mj Rodriguez just made Emmys history by becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated for an Emmy Award in a major acting category.
The Boys
American superhero series 'The Boys' just bagged its first Emmy nomination.
The show is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The movie follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.
This is Us
Long-running family drama 'This Is Us' nabbed a Best Drama series nod at 73rd Emmy nominations. This year, the show is up for six awards.