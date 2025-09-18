/From The Crown to Freedom at Midnight: 5 best OTT series for history buffs

From the magnificent historical TV series The Crown to the patriotic Freedom at Midnight - here are some of the best OTT series based on historical true stories.
If you are a history buff, these web series are a must-watch for you. From the depiction of India's freedom for independence to the insights into Britain's royal family- shows that have the ability to transport you to a time in the distant past.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
The Rocket Boys, is a series based on the lives of notable Indian scientists Dr. Homi Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, showcasing their contributions in India's nuclear programme and space mission, which led to the growth of India's scientific infrastructure.
Where to watch: Netflix
Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders is a highly acclaimed series that revolves around a gang, led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, depicting their criminal aspects of theft, extortion in the Birmingham underworld. The series follows their smuggling and robbery activities, revealing the motive behind their unique gang name.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Chernobyl is a series that sheds light on the cause of the Chernobyl accident. The series covers the time when the nuclear power plant at Chernobyl, Ukraine, became uncontrollable during a test at low power, which led to a massive explosion that destroyed several buildings and perhaps released large amounts of radiation into the atmosphere.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Freedom at Midnight is a historical drama that recounts the events that led to the Partition between India and Pakistan. It highlights the political and religious dynamics that took place, resulting in the partition of India.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Crown is a web series narrates the story of Queen Elizabeth II - from her early days as the new queen to the monarch of Britain who has to strike a balance between family and polity.