/From Tejasswi’s viral facelet to Karan Kundra’s ruffled suit: A look at Desi Bling’s fashion statements

Published: May 30, 2026, 17:44 IST | Updated: May 30, 2026, 17:44 IST
Besides its regular reality drama, Desi Bling is grabbing more attention for its unique fashion statement. The series is in the limelight for its style, displaying bold and unique fashion choices.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Desi Bling's viral fashion statements
Desi Bling was released on Netflix on May 20. Apart from its regular reality drama, the show is in the talks for its dramatic and unique fashion choices that go beyond entertainment. From Tejasswi Prakash’s facelet to Tabinda Sanpal’s golden dress, here is a look at the standout couture pieces that are grabbing more eyeballs.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Tejasswi Prakash's facelet
Tejasswi Prakash made headlines wearing a facelet in Desi Bling. The accessory has gone viral on social media. She was seen in a yellow, high-neck dress featuring sequin work, crystals, and 3D embellishments.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Karan Kundra in a pink suit
Breaking away from typical masculine colour palettes, Karan Kundra was seen in a pink suit in the opening scene of the show. Showcasing a minimalist and effortless fashion statement, Kundra captivated attention with his attire. He was seen in a monochrome power dressing, paired with chunky sneakers, black sunglasses and a neckpiece.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Tabinda Sanpal in her rich girl zone
Tabinda Sanpal opted for a monochromatic gold dress. Her ensemble features heavy, ornate gold embroidery and sequin work. She accessorises it with a gold floral headband, chunky statement earrings, and multiple layered gold necklaces.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Indo western fusion
These twin sisters, Alizey Mirza and Lailli Mirza, showcased an Indo-Western fusion style in coordinated ivory sarees. Adding a modern twist, they paired their sarees with halter and off-the-shoulder blouses. The look was completed with high-fashion accessories, including dark cat-eye sunglasses and designer handbags.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Serene silver gown
Pamala Serena opted for a serene silver gown in one of the episodes of the show. The look featured silver-toned embellishments and sequins, paired with a voluminous feathered skirt and a cape. She completed her ensemble with statement jewellery, including a choker and stacked bracelets, perfectly embodying the “bling” in the show’s title.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Oxidised headpiece
Lailli Mirza wore a basic black dress, but what truly made a fashion statement was her unique headpiece, featuring oversized, silver oxidised jewellery sets, including dramatic chokers and tiered earrings.
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(Photograph: Netflix)
Dramatic ruffled silhouette
Karan Kundra was seen in a dramatic silhouette. He wore a teal blue suit that broke the internet with its unique fashion statement. The upper part of the ensemble features ruffled layers of organza and satin, showcasing a bold, avant-garde approach.