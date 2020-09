Movies in Rhea's bag

Over the years Rhea Chakraborty's films failed to create any impact at the box office. In the last eight years since her debut film, Rhea has featured in seven movies. Unfortunately, all her films tanked at the box-office.

Rhea has appeared in 'Bank Chor', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Dobaara: See Your Evil', and 'Jalebi'.

(Photograph:Twitter)