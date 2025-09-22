/From Teal to Cosmic Orange: 5 unique iPhone colours

Apple’s iPhones come in many colours, but some are truly unique. Teal, Cosmic Orange, Desert Titanium, Ultramarine, and Sage offer new blends and vibes that you won’t find in common white or black models.
Teal first appeared in the iPhone 16 series. It mixes blue and green shades to offer a fresh, calm look. This colour stands out as it’s not usually part of the typical iPhone palette, which makes it unique.
This iPhone Colour introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro, Cosmic Orange is an unusual and vivid orange shade. It brings a new visual twist to the traditional iPhone lineup, adding personality and energy to the range.
Desert Titanium, on the iPhone 16 Pro, offers a muted gold or beige-gold shade. Unlike the usual shiny gold, this colour feels more natural and grounded. It’s a clever take on luxury without flashiness.
Ultramarine is a strong blue colour introduced with the iPhone 16 series. It’s rich and stylish, different from the lighter blues or navy usually seen. This colour adds depth and elegance to the phone body.
Sage debuted on the iPhone 17 and offers a soft, natural green shade. It’s more gentle and earthy than the classic Forest Green seen in previous models, making it a new go-to for fans of coloured phones.