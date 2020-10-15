From 'Tanhaji' To 'Thappad': Films re-releasing in theatres in India
As theatres are reopening from today in India, here is a list of films that you have loved and appreciated and can watch again on the big screen.
Malang
Mohit Suri 'Malang' will take theatres one more time. The romantic crime thriller featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu performed well at the box office and collected over ₹70.23 crores in India.
Kedarnath
Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Kedarnath' is set to re-release on the big screen, one more time. Sara Ali Khan's debut movie is set in the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods that took several thousand lives in 2013. The movie collected a fair number at the box office.
Thappad
One of the most acclaimed movies of 2020, 'Thappad' is gearing up for its re-release. Tappsee Pannu as Amrita delivered another strong female character. The movie follows a story of a homemaker, who fights a battle that most don't support against her husband who absently slaps her and indignifies her role in his life. The movie gained rave reviews from critics and audience as well
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
One of the best period of war drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will be releasing one more time. Ajay Devgn starrer is based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji. The movie crashed the box-office and collected over Rs 100 crore.
PM Narendara Modi
PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the prime minister that stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, will re-release in cinemas. The movie released last year, did not perform well at the Box Office back then
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer homosexual love story 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' had first released on February 21 and had performed well at the box office.
War
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' was the highest-grossing Bollywood movie at the box office in 2019. The film which has crossed the 300 crore mark, is returning one more time to the big screen.