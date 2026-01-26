/From Suryastra to Bhairav Battalion: New-age firepower dominates R-Day parade

The power of India was displayed as New Delhi held the Republic Day Parade on Monday on Kartavya Path. This year Indian Army followed a new format, including indigenous platforms in a “phased battle array formation”. During the parade, the new rocket launcher system 'Suryastra', the newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion, Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels were displayed. Nearly 6,000 defence personnel participated in the parade.