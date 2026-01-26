/From Suryastra to Bhairav Battalion: New-age firepower dominates R-Day parade

India’s military strength took centre stage at the Republic Day parade as the Army showcased key firsts, including the Suryastra rocket launcher, Bhairav commando battalion and new battle formations. Indigenous weapons, drones, and animals highlighted the shift to high-tech warfare.
The power of India was displayed as New Delhi held the Republic Day Parade on Monday on Kartavya Path. This year Indian Army followed a new format, including indigenous platforms in a “phased battle array formation”. During the parade, the new rocket launcher system 'Suryastra', the newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion, Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels were displayed. Nearly 6,000 defence personnel participated in the parade.
The central theme of this year’s Republic Day parade was 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’. A wide range of defence hardware was on display, including the BrahMos and Akash missile systems, the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, and the Dhanush artillery gun.
The Army's advanced combat support elements, Shaktibaan and Divyastra, made their debut as part of a transformation to introduce new battlefield structures aimed at closing the force's capability gap to strike targets at distances ranging from 50 to 500 kilometres.
HIM Yodha, Bactrian Camel, Zaniskari pony, black kites (raptors) were displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi. Five indigenous breed dogs-Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam-trained as attack and patrol dogs, also displayed during the parade.
First, troopers from the mounted 61 Cavalry appeared in full battle gear, while major Army assets, featuring indigenous platforms and accompanying personnel, moved along Kartavya Path in a “phased battle array formation”. Traditionally leading the armed forces contingent, the 61 Cavalry is known for its commanding presence, ceremonial attire and distinctive headgear.
The Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS) Suryastra, capable of delivering surface-to-surface strikes up to a range of 300 km, made its debut at the parade. Under a new format introduced this year, major Army assets—including indigenous platforms- moved along Kartavya Path alongside troops in a “phased battle array formation”. The aerial segment was also presented in a similar battle array configuration.
Drone Shakti and the Integrated Operation Centre, marking a national victory during Operation Sindoor, were showcased at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi.
The fly-past, conducted in two phases, featured a total of 29 aircraft, including Rafale and Su-30 fighter jets, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, MiG-29s, Apache attack helicopters, Light Combat Helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters, Mi-17 helicopters in multiple formations, as well as C-130 and C-295 transport aircraft.