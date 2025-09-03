/From Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli, 5 unique Indian batters with most T20I runs in a calendar year

From Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli, here is a list of five unique Indian batters with most T20I runs in a calendar year. The honourable list also features the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.
India’s current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav features twice on the list, having scored more than 2000 runs for the nation in the format. Yadav’s best return came in 2022, scoring 1164 runs in 31 matches, helping India reach the semifinals of the World Cup.
Virat Kohli is also part of the prestigious list, having played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup success in 2024. Virat scored 781 runs in 2022, helping India reach the semifinal of the World Cup. He retired from the format in 2024 when India won the T20 World Cup.
A legend of the T20 format, Shikhar Dhawan also enjoyed a stellar run during his illustrious career. He scored 689 runs in 18 matches in 2018 as India won the Asia Cup. He was one of India’s best batters throughout the 2010s.
India’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma is also part of the elite list, having racked up 656 runs in 2022. He also scored 590 runs in 2018 and formed a devastating opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan.
Hardik Pandya became part of the honourable list when he scored 607 runs in 2022 for India. Like Virat and Rohit, he also played a crucial role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup success.