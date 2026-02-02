/From Suryakumar Yadav to Mitchell Marsh, meet 5 oldest captains at 2026 T20 World Cup

T20 cricket is a young man’s game, but the oldies also seem to thrive. Before the first showpiece event gets underway in the subcontinent, let’s look at the five oldest captains at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. PS: Age (as of Feb 7, 2026).
The oldest captain on this list is from Italy, Wayne Madsen, who will be 42 years and 36 days on the day the tournament gets underway. Interestingly, he has played seven T20Is, scoring 205 runs at a strike rate of 132.25.
The seasoned cricketer from Zimbabwe, all-rounder Sikandar Raza, is the second-oldest captain, who would be 39 years and 289 days old at the time of the tournament’s opener. Raza is a world-renowned T20 cricketer, having played over 130 international matches.
Another experienced T20 cricketer, Paul Stirling, the Irish captain, is the third-oldest skipper at this year’s T20 World Cup. At 35 years and 157 days, Stirling will lead Ireland in Group B, which also includes Australia, co-host Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Oman.
At 35 years and 146 days, Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav will be the fourth-oldest skipper at this year’s edition of the T20 World Cup. The former ranked number one T20I batter, SKY, will aim to help India defend its T20 crown at home.
Australian T20 captain Mitchell Marsh, at 34 years and 110 days, will be the fifth-oldest captain at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Marsh will lead the former champions in Group B, aiming to complete a double at this edition.