From Suresh Raina to MS Dhoni, 6 batters with most runs in IPL Playoffs

1. Suresh Raina – 714 Runs
A legend of the game, Suresh Raina contributed to the immense success enjoyed by Chennai Super Kings as he scored 714 runs at an average of 37.57 in IPL Playoffs. He won the IPL five times in his career while also finishing runners-up on multiple occasions.
2. MS Dhoni – 523 Runs
Raina’s teammate, MS Dhoni, remains the most successful captain in IPL history and scored 523 runs in the Playoffs during the spell. Unfortunately, with CSK already out of the IPL 2025 Playoffs, he won’t be able to add to his tally of runs.
3. Shubman Gill – 474 Runs
Shubman Gill is next on the list with 474 runs in the Playoffs, having represented Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a hundred in the Playoffs and could add to that tally in IPL 2025 with GT nearing a last four spot at the time of writing.
4. Shane Watson – 389 Runs
An IPL winner with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Watson has scored 389 runs in the Playoffs. Watson scored a hundred in the IPL 2018 final, helping CSK win their third title under MS Dhoni at that time.
5. Michael Hussey – 388 Runs
Mr. Cricket, as he is known, Michael Hussey sits fifth on the list with 388 runs in the Playoff rounds of the IPL. Hussey represented Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, winning the title with the former.
6. Faf fu Plessis – 373 Runs
The South African legend won the IPL with Chennai Super Kings in 2021 and played a key role in the success. During his illustrious spell in the IPL, he has scored 373 runs and could add to his tally if Delhi Capitals finish in the top.